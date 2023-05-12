The coronation of King George VI was front-page news on this day in 1937. According to the newspaper, the royal procession of the new King George and Queen Elizabeth through the streets of London was marred by rain. In addition, ambulance units dealt with 7,066 incidents of fainting and other crowd-related injuries. A dispute over sidewalk position ended in one death by glass bottle, and 11 people were seriously injured in protests staged by the Irish Republican Army.
