On this day in 1898, the newspaper issued an extra 4 p.m. edition noting a battle was imminent. The Spanish fleet was sighted off Cuba and the Navy Department was believed to be withholding information. The Spanish-American War (April 21, 1898 – Dec. 10, 1898) was triggered by America’s support of the struggle by Cubans and Filipinos against Spanish rule, and the mysterious explosion of the battleship USS Maine in Havana Harbor.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
