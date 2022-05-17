On this day in 1871, the newspaper included reports from the Superior Court criminal term for the previous day. George H. Moulton and Margaret Moulton of Georgetown were arraigned on an indictment for attempting to extort money by writing threatening letters and pleaded not guilty. People from Newburyport, Haverhill, Lynn, Amesbury, Lawrence and Rowley were also arraigned on charges, including adultery and lewd and lascivious cohabitation.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
