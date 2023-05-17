Groats (hulled kernels of various cereal grains such as oats, wheat, rye and barley), gelatin and sardines weren’t the only desirable items for sale on this day in 1865. Mrs. Alter had the new skirt of the year. According to Mrs. A., the “Duplex Eliptic” [sic] or double spring skirt was a great invention in hoop skirts. Too avant-garde? She still sold the same firm, strong skirts she always had at her store.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
