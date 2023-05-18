The old city railroad freight depot was partially destroyed by fire, according to the newspaper on this day in 1903. Two boys who spotted the fire ran across Merrimac Street to the police station, alerting Capt. Creeden, who sounded the alarm. A large amount of flour, cattle feed, baled straw and baled hay were in the building. Twenty barrels of ale stored there were moved by several teams to Mr. Perley’s warerooms on Merrimac Street.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
