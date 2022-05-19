A “Hint to Farmers” appeared in the newspaper on this day in 1790. In fact, it was a sure method of growing Indian corn in poor ground. By dissolving saltpeter in water to make a very strong mixture and soaking corn planted in its usual way, it would produce three times the crop and ripen three weeks earlier than usual. Saltpeter, also used in gunpowder, was used as fertilizer to increase the nutritional intake of plants.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
