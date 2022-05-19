When Vernon “Mushy” Dow stepped out of his Seabrook variety store to get an ice cream cone, an unknown man removed the air conditioner from a rear window and helped himself to the cash register. Charlene Knowles, on the way to the store, saw a stranger at the register and flagged down a police car that happened to be passing. Officer Martin Dow, following Knowles' description of the thief's clothing, took chase. As of May 21, 1969, the investigation continued.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
