Lloyd and Bruce Coffin founded Hytron Radio and Electronics Co. in 1921, making radio vacuum tubes. On this day in 1951, the paper noted that stockholders of CBS would be asked at an upcoming meeting to authorize issuance of 301,775 additional stock shares to acquire Hytron. Hytron executives Lloyd Coffin, Bruce Coffin and David Cohen received a three-year base compensation contract at $50,000 each.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.