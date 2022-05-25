It was track and baseball season in Newburyport, but the School Board was opening bids for football equipment and medical supplies, the newspaper reported on this day in 1963. Most bids were taken under advisement, but game jerseys and pants were approved as they needed to be ordered immediately. Medical bids came in from Hoyt Drug Co. of Newburyport – $223.90, Muskinsky’s – $353.05, and Ivory System – $280.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
