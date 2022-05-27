On this day in 1869, the newspaper announced the upcoming “Grand Oratorio Concert” by the Newburyport Choral Society together with the Musical Society of Amesbury performing at City Hall the next evening, C.P Morrison, conductor. It was organized by Mr. Morrison as part of the Great National Peace Jubilee. G.W. Clark, State Street, and F. Thurlo on Pleasant Street had tickets at 30 cents, with reserved seats for 50 cents.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.