On this day in 1834, the newspaper was advertising a “splendid menagerie” that could be seen at the square south of the Pleasant Street church on June 9. On display would be “the most perfect specimens and a greater variety of extraordinary animals and birds than any other menagerie or caravan that ever travelled in the United States.” Among the specimens were the now-extinct Javan Tiger, the elephant Columbus (famous for his 1839 New Orleans rampage) and the “horned horse,” or gnu, now known as a wildebeest. Tickets were 25 cents.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
