“Read! Ponder! Digest!” The Bon Marche department store ad in the newspaper on this day in 1812 had a Zen-like feel to it. But the offerings listed were bound to cause excitement: 100 dozen linen fringed napkins at 3 cents each. Calder’s Assay Tooth Powder now for 15 cents a bottle, the handkerchief department’s ladies colored bordered hankies for 1 cent each. Ladies summer corsets were now 49 cents per pair.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
