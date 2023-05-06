Bartlett’s Sarsaparilla was the best spring medicine money could buy, according to the newspaper on this day in 1889. Costing only 60 cents, it would last twice as long as more expensive medicine. A liver and kidney medicine, if you didn’t feel as good in two weeks as other medicines make you feel in two months, you’ll get your money back. Buy it at Bartlett’s, 1 State St. and 32 Washington St.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
