In addition to the Marine List of ships that arrived at the Custom House, there were a lot of things for sale in the newspaper on this day in 1798. You could get Eastern bed feathers at 4 shillings per pound, 3 if you applied soon to David Coffin on Water Street. Playing cards by the dozen or a single pack, and 1799 almanacs. Robert Long had a variety of furs and paper hangings for sale on Federal Street.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.