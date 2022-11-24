President Abraham Lincoln, in 1863, proclaimed a national day of “Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens,” calling on the American people to also “with humble penitence for our national perverseness and disobedience ... fervently implore the interposition of the Almighty hand to heal the wounds of the nation ... .” Lincoln declared it for the last Thursday in November.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
