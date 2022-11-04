John Stevens was commissioned as a ship captain on this day in 1776. During the Revolutionary War, he captained the sloop Satisfaction, a 90-ton privateer. Its owners included Tristram Dalton and Joseph Russells.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
