No one could claim ignorance of the no smoking bylaw passed in October 1795, because on this day, it was republished for the newspaper’s readers. Noting that houses, stores and other buildings were endangered by fire, the smoking of pipes and cigars in streets, lanes, alleys and wharves was prohibited. A fine of two shillings per offense would be collected. Parents were responsible for their underage children.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
