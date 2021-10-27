Hopefully, you weren’t eating your breakfast while reading page 4 of the newspaper on this day in 1863. S.A. Smith of 1 State St. was selling Scovill’s Blood and Liver Syrup. It promised to cure pain in the stomach, back, bowel, burns, bruises, cuts, swellings, colic, diarrhea, rheumatism, head, tooth and ear aches, dyspepsia, weak breast, canker sores, putrid sore throat, and festering of skin, palate, throat or nose.
