Some of the “Newsy Notes” in the newspaper on this day in 1941 included the next day’s opening of the Auxiliary of the Neighborhood club’s meeting season with a covered dish supper at Mrs. Artie Woundy’s home. Troop 1 Scouts would meet at Central Church at 7:30. The weekly whist party was on at the French Hall on Federal, and a child’s coat found on High Street was taken to the police station.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
