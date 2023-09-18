On this day in 1916, the newspaper reported two new cases of infantile paralysis in families on Broad and Temple streets, for a total of nine cases, beside one fatality. The new cases were Georgianna Crandal, 11/2, of 10 Temple St. and Courtenay Whitley, 2, of 9 Broad St. Polio was virtually eradicated in North America following the distribution of Jonas Salk’s injectable vaccine in 1955 and Albert Sabin’s oral vaccine in 1962.
— Museum of Old Newbury
