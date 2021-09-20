Help wanted — advertised this day in 1865, “WANTED IMMEDIATELY” by D.T. Reed, “Eight Women to go to Ipswich to run Sewing Machines to sew up hose. Good wages given. Apply without delay at No. 88 State Street.”
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Amesbury - Lois E. (McRae) Kelleher, age 72, longtime Amesbury resident, died early Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020, at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of the late John E. "Jack" Kelleher Jr., who passed June 11, 2019. In…
