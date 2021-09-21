The Essex Agricultural Society advertised its 84th annual Cattle Show and Fair in Peabody (not Topsfield), Sept. 20-22, 1904. Besides “cattle, horses, poultry and all kinds of live stock,” there would be “a balloon ascension and parachute jump, bicycle and motorcycle races, grand coaching and automobile parade, followed by hurdle jumping by the Myopia club. Adults 25 cents. Children under 14 free.”
— The Museum of Old Newbury
