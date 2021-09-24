On this day in 1933, locals read in a syndicated column by Marshall Maslin, "I hear considerable complaint about grandmothers. It seems they are a menace to their grandchildren. They won't leave them alone. They want to play with them. They spoil them. It seems that if the young folk leave the children with the grandparents for a week-end trip - and the best of parents want to get away from their children occasionally - it takes the young parents at least a week to get the kids back into line again."
- The Museum of Old Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.