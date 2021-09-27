“Canine Hen Thief Killed” in 1916. Two dogs raided Anvil Rock Farm on Scotland Road and killed $40 worth of chickens. After weeks of no success catching the dogs, the aldermen voted to set a bounty. On Sept. 27, the town dog officer saw Craig G. Fisher, 16, heading out of town for shooting practice. Fisher was told of the bounty and killed one of the dogs, which was unlicensed. He received a $5 reward.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.