The two-screen, 1,250-seat Port Movie Theater, just a year old in 1950, advertised “Tomorrow! The Jackie Robinson Story. The great sport story of a man who came up the hard way,” starring Jackie Robinson, “The Pride of Brooklyn,” as himself, with Ruby Dee. The Port, at the corner of Pleasant and Titcomb, closed in the 1970s and the building later became a furniture store and a gym. It was torn down in 2017.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.