On this day in 1920, the front page of the Daily Herald read “Teacher of ‘new thought’ healed by fruit liver tablets.” “I am not in the habit of praising any material medicine as I am an advocate of ‘New Thought’; but some time ago, I had such a bad attack of Liver and Stomach Trouble that I gave up thinking I did not have it and took ‘Fruit-a-tives’ or Fruit Liver Tablets.” A. A. Young claims that these tablets relieved his liver and stomach troubles, cleaned up his yellowish complexion, and even put new blood in his body.
