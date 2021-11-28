In traditional Clipper City-style, hundreds gathered along the waterfront Sunday afternoon as Santa and Mrs. Claus made their unique entrance by U.S. Coast Guard boat.
Upon reaching land, Mr. and Mrs. Claus joined in a parade through the downtown as the Newburyport High School and Triton Regional High School marching bands played music. Mayor Donna Holaday and state Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, were among those leading the holiday cheer.
The annual event, which includes a tree lighting in Market Square, was founded by the Rotary Club of Newburyport decades ago. It is co-sponsored by the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
Throughout December, families visiting the downtown to see the tree or shop locally can stop by Santa’s Workshop for photos in Brown Square at Green and Pleasant streets.
Santa will be there Friday, Dec. 3, 3 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 10, 3 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 17, 3 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit www.newburyportchamber.org.
