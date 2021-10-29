NEWBURYPORT — As her third term nears its end, Mayor Donna Holaday delivered her final State of the City address Thursday, citing more than a decade of accomplishments and emphasizing the work still ahead.
In March 2020, the city first started to see the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as schools shifted to remote learning, businesses closed and social distancing became the norm, Holaday explained.
"Despite our best efforts, we unfortunately have lost 43 people to this insidious virus and to date, we have reached over 1,600 cases," the mayor said, noting that there are still new cases each day.
Though case numbers, particularly with the delta variant, have shown that the city is not out of this yet, there is hope as vaccines continue to be rolled out, Holaday said, citing the efforts of the Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative.
Despite the challenges of the past 20 months, the city continued to take on important projects while managing this major public health crisis.
Some highlights were the completion of Safe Routes to School with a $2.5 million grant from the state Department of Transportation; the completion of the shoreline resiliency project using a $1 million Municipal Vulnerabilities Preparedness grant; the development of the city's Climate Resiliency Plan; the official closing of the Crow Lane Landfill; and the establishment of the city's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance.
The city is also working with a consultant through the state Local Downtown Recovery program to help with economic recovery, and was just awarded $75,000 to create an economic development plan from the state's Community One Stop for Growth program.
Some of the major projects accomplished in Holaday's 12 years as mayor include the construction of the new Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School, the opening of the Senior Community Center, major renovations to Rupert A. Nock Middle School and Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School, the completion of the turf field and stadium at Newburyport High School, the construction of the downtown parking garage and major renovations to both the wastewater treatment facility and the water plant.
Despite all of her success, Holaday noted some of the city's outstanding priorities including the construction of a new West End fire station, finding homes for both Newburyport Youth Services and the Parks Department, working with New England Development on Waterfront West, repairing the bulkhead under the boardwalk and completing the Central Waterfront Park with Sasaki Associates.
She also emphasized the need for more affordable housing, saying the redevelopment of the former Brown School is an important opportunity.
Holaday highlighted the recent opening of MINCO'S One Boston Way, which features 74 rental units of which 25% are affordable. Two additional MINCO rental housing developments are in the works, as well as 12 new units by the YWCA at Hillside Sustainable Community.
The mayor recognized countless city and state officials for their contributions during her tenure. She also thanked her "rock, my amazing and talented husband, Joe Holaday," as well as her sons, Jared and PJ, for standing by her.
"The decision to not seek another term was not an easy one as there are so many projects in the pipeline, so much more work to complete and delays impacted by the pandemic," Holaday said.
"I care very much about the people who have been part of my team and I know they will continue to provide the best possible services to our community under the next administration," she said. "I will miss you."
More than 100 people attended the State of the City, including Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove, Council President Jared Eigerman, Superintendent Sean Gallagher, Sen. Bruce Tarr and Rep. James Kelcourse. Sen. Diana DiZoglio was unable to attend, but provided remarks via a prerecorded video.
