ROWLEY — Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday was one of two special recognition award recipients honored by the Essex National Heritage Commission during its annual fall meeting at the Barn at Bradstreet Farm.
The mayor and Jim Beauchane of Lawrence were both honored for their years of service in the Essex National Heritage Area.
As she finishes her third term as mayor, Holaday "has placed a major focus on addressing long overdue infrastructure and capital projects in the city and her administration has generated more than $100 million in funding for the city, including two school projects, a new senior/community center, central waterfront bulkhead, roundabout, harbormaster boater facility and high school stadium project," the commission said in a press release.
"With regards to our heritage activities, Mayor Holaday has been incredibly supportive of projects we have brought into the Newburyport community. In particular, the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway road sign and kiosk projects were successful in the northern region of Essex County in part from Mayor Holaday’s leadership and support," the commission said.
Beauchane, a Lawrence native, has chaired the Bread and Roses Heritage Committee and served as a board member for the Lawrence History Center. He was also active with the 1912 Bread and Roses Centennial, helping the city commemorate the anniversary, according to the commission.
"Jim has crafted a career that not only preserves the stories of the Lawrence community, but also finds ways to help visitors and residents alike connect with the heritage of the area," the release said.
The Essex National Heritage Commission also presented Pioneer in Partnership Awards to:
— Heather Behrens, an eighth-grade science teacher at Higgins Middle School in Peabody, and Salem Sound Coastwatch "for their engaging place-based water quality and climate change mitigation projects completed through the Park for Every Classroom program."
— North Andover High School history coordinator Brian Sheehy "for his leadership at North Andover High School and beyond and his commitment to incorporating all historical narratives in the classroom."
Essex Heritage is a nonprofit organization that manages the Essex National Heritage Area by developing programs that enhance, preserve and encourage recreation, education, conservation and interpretation projects on Boston’s North Shore and in the Lower Merrimack River Valley, according to a press release.
The Essex National Heritage Area comprises the 34 communities of Essex County. On the web: EssexHeritage.org.
