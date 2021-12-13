NEWBURYPORT — In her 61st appearance on Local Pulse, outgoing Mayor Donna Holaday reflected on her 12 years leading the city and discussed how she is not rushing to figure out what’s next in her life.
“I walk away being very, very proud of the work that we’ve accomplished for the city,” Holaday told internet radio host Joe DiBiase on Saturday.
Although Holaday has some anxiety about leaving the position she has held for so long, she wished Mayor-elect Sean Reardon “all the best,” noting that he can reach out to her at any time for background information, which she has plenty of after more than a decade in office.
Holaday is especially proud of her administration’s work to improve the city’s schools, from the construction of Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School to renovations at the upper elementary and middle schools to efforts to improve technology at all schools.
She also cited other accomplishments, including construction of the Senior Community Center and the establishment of a management building for the Department of Public Services.
Holaday said Newburyport “wasn’t even on the map” when she started, noting that people drove to Portsmouth, New Hampshire, or Portland, Maine, but didn’t necessarily visit the city unless it was Yankee Homecoming.
Since becoming mayor, the city has been featured in articles in publications that include The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and Boston Magazine, which helped encourage tourism here, she said.
As for what’s next, Holaday doesn’t know yet.
For a short time, she considered running for state Senate since Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, is running for state auditor. After some serious thought and consideration, she decided against it.
As a mayor, Holaday said she was able to make things happen relatively quickly, but as a senator, getting a bill passed can be quite the waiting game, which she might not enjoy.
Another factor in this idea being short-lived was the redistricting of the state, which will result in Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, absorbing Newburyport from the First Essex District.
Holaday said she is “in no hurry” to figure out her next move, but may consider a job in higher education or work as a lobbyist. For now, she is looking forward to shutting down three email systems, changing her voicemail and catching up on sleep.
With a few weeks left in her term, she provided updates on some of the major projects still in progress.
Newburyport Youth Services still needs a home. On Thursday, the site selection committee presented its findings to the public after reviewing a dozen or so potential locations to move the department.
Among the top sites rated by the committee were Cushing Park on Kent Street, the Massachusetts National Guard building at 57 Low St., the former Enpro Services site at the corner of Route 1 and Carey Avenue, and Fulton Pit — city-owned property being used as storage for Department of Public Services materials at the bottom of Fulton Street.
After the City Council voted 6-5 against purchasing 57 Low St. in February, the state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance was not going to offer the city a second chance, but Holaday worked to get soil boring and other tests done and secured the council one more opportunity to vote.
There are three orders being considered by the council, but a vote will likely take place at the first meeting in January, pending discussion Monday at the last council meeting of the year.
Holaday hopes the council purchases the property with no strings attached. She said the council has plenty of time to figure out its future use and a conservation restriction at a later time. She remains opposed to any kind of conservation restriction, noting that the wetlands would have to be flagged pending any development of the building anyway.
Meanwhile, Youth Services recently announced that has worked out a rental agreement with Peoples United Methodist Church on Purchase Street to reopen its middle school recreation center after school. Details are to be announced soon.
On Plum Island, the rocks and coir bag project — a short-term effort until the Merrimac River dredging can take place — is soon to be finished. At least one resident has added a coir bag to his own property to further protect his home, Holaday said.
DiBiase asked how the rocks and coir bags are holding up following a recent king tide.
“The one thing that people have to understand is that just because we have these structures out there, they’re not going to prevent water from coming around homes and on the road again” Holaday said. “But what it does is it helps to significantly reduce the impact of the wave action, which is where all the damage comes from.”
DiBiase asked if this would help prevent further erosion, which Holaday responded, “We hope. We’ll see.”
To listen to this episode of Local Pulse or to download podcasts at any time, go to www.newburyportnews.com/LocalPulse.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.