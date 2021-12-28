NEWBURYPORT — Outgoing Mayor Donna Holaday has vetoed an ordinance relating to the process for beginning street and sidewalk projects, marking her third veto in 12 years.
Ordinance 84, co-sponsored by Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace and Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley, would require city departments to provide the City Council with an annual updated roadwork plan, including a list of completed projects in the preceding year and the approximate scope, costs and funding sources for proposals in the current year.
It was first introduced to the council in July, amended a few times, and approved as amended in two 7-4 votes Nov. 29 and Dec. 13.
Councilors at large Afroz Khan, Charlie Tontar and Barry Connell and Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand voted against the amended ordinance in both readings, citing concerns by the Department of Public Services that this could delay the process of beginning street and sidewalk work.
Despite approval by the council, this ordinance, as with every order, ordinance or vote adopted by the council — with some exceptions — must go to the mayor for approval.
On Wednesday, Holaday returned the ordinance to the council with her veto, writing that although she appreciated efforts to amend the ordinance as originally filed, “the final document continues to violate the charter which expressly prohibits the City Council for interfering with administration and directing operations.”
The mayor explained that she works closely with the Department of Public Services each year to prioritize specific roadway needs based on assessments by Beta Engineering.
Her primary concern was a section of the ordinance that would require the council to approve alterations made to any street, sidewalk or right-of-way.
“One of the greatest concerns regarding this ordinance is the failure to recognize and understand the complexity of securing contractors from a very limited pool and maintaining work flow,” she wrote, noting that two readings by the council could delay approval by a month.
In a phone interview, Holaday said contractors are limited and with strict back-to-back schedules, they may move on to another community while awaiting council approval for such work.
“This is way outside of the realm of what the City Council should be doing,” she said.
Holaday said she had no problem with the ordinance requiring city departments to provide annual reporting related to roadwork, “but to have control over operations is not in the purview of the council.”
She also wanted it to be filed as an order, rather than an ordinance.
In her four terms as mayor, Holaday has vetoed two council orders — one in 2014 relating to the designation of Cushing Park as both a park and off-street neighborhood parking, and another in 2020 that sought to adopt an optional statute created by the state Legislature in 1987 that allows city councils to approve school budgets larger than what the mayor has submitted based on recommendations from the community’s school committee.
In an emailed statement, Wallace called the mayor’s veto “a loss for the residents” and noted that seven of 11 councilors voted in favor of the ordinance.
“With this veto, residents are not guaranteed access to the list of planned street and sidewalk projects each year,” the Ward 4 councilor said. “With this veto, residents are not guaranteed public comment on the design of street and sidewalk projects prior to work starting.
“The proposed ordinance addresses oversight, not operations,” she added.
Wallace said the council does have the ability to provide “oversight,” citing Section 2-5 of the charter related to general powers and Section 2-7, which dictates the council’s access to information.
She also cited Section 12-30 of the municipal code regarding the council’s supervision over altering a street or public way as well as Section 13-46, authorizing the council to place and maintain traffic signs, signals, markings and safety zones.
“As councilor Wallace has pointed out, this is important for transparency to the residents,” McCauley added in an email.
If councilors wish to override the mayor’s veto, success would require a two-thirds vote, or eight of the 11 councilors to vote in favor. The council must vote no sooner than seven days and no later than 30 days.
With the current session coming to a close and a new mayor and new council beginning Monday, the timing of the vote becomes a bit complicated.
“It’s an unusual parliamentary moment,” City Clerk Richard Jones said by phone.
Council President Jared Eigerman wrote in an email that he does not plan to call a special meeting of the council before Monday.
One of the council’s internal rules dictates that, “All items that are in committee at the end of the session shall die unless a majority of the council votes to carry an item into the succeeding session.”
Eigerman noted that Ordinance 84 is not “in committee” since the mayor has sent it back to the council with her veto, which allows the council to reconsider adopting it in a two-thirds vote.
“Nowhere in the Newburyport home rule charter is there mention of legislation ‘dying’ in this situation due to the end of the two-year legislative session,” he said.
“The potential reconsideration of a vetoed measure is a duty assigned by the charter to the ‘City Council,’ regardless of its membership, sponsorship of the measure, etc.,” the outgoing council president wrote. “The City Council will resume its regular meetings in January, and has until Jan. 21 to ‘again consider’ Ordinance 84, if it so wishes.”
The city clerk added that he was not sure if four new people taking over council seats in January would even be able to vote in a potential override since they were not part of previous deliberations of this ordinance. Jones said he would need a legal opinion from the city solicitor before speculating.
