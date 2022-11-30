ROWLEY — The Rowley PTA will host a holiday craft fair Saturday at Pine Grove School, Route 1A.
More than 120 craftspeople will sell their wares at the fair, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Admission is free.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 4:02 am
