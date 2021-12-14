WEST NEWBURY — Anyone still looking for gifts the whole family can enjoy can stop by GAR Memorial Library this week to take a chance on a holiday gift basket.

The basket is filled with items for all ages and valued at more than $500.

Items for children include storybooks, puzzles, games and coloring items. Adults will find Dunkin’ coffee in a Hydro Flask mug, chocolate, cookies, candles, bath salts, reading materials, eco-friendly house care, a home gnome and gift certificates from local businesses.

Raffle tickets are $3 each or two chances for $5. The winner will be drawn Monday at 4 p.m.

The gift basket program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. All proceeds benefit library programs.

The following area businesses donated: West Newbury School of Music, Long Hill Orchard, West Newbury House of Pizza, Nunan Florist & Greenhouses, Henry Bear’s Park, Shanti Avalon, Green House Goods and Barnes & Noble.

