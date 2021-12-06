NEWBURYPORT — The annual Holiday House Tour on Saturday will feature 12 homes and unique locations filled with vignettes inspired by the holiday season – all viewed from a safe distance outside.
The annual tour is sponsored by Fruh Realty, and proceeds benefit the Anna Jaques Aid Association. The tour runs from noon to 5 p.m.
Out of an abundance of caution because of the pandemic, the tour will feature exterior scenes at locations across Newburyport, Plum Island and Newbury.
Each location features a Spotify playlist with holiday music to enjoy while taking in the view. Some of the sites will also feature special surprises, such as a living statue of a Victorian Santa.
This year’s community treasure will be Lucy the Caboose, a replica of an 1880s railroad caboose that is a towable tiny house decorated for the holidays.
The caboose will be on Bartlet Mall, across the street from where the local Boston & Maine Railroad depot was a fixture from the mid-1800s until about 1950.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Newburyport Senior Community Center will be the site of a holiday market where more than a dozen vendors will have items for sale.
Vendors will include Jan Lorrey Flowers, slate artist Michael Updike and jewelry designer Pam Older Designs. Also at the center, Starboard Galley will offer tour participants a cup of chowder from 12:30 to 2 p.m. There will also be a doughnut truck and a pop-up bar serving cocktails.
An auction of handmade artisan Christmas wreaths, including a mast ring wreath donated by Pert Lowell, will be open for bids until 5 p.m. Besides the center, pop-up hot chocolate stands benefiting Newburyport Youth Services will be spread across a number of locations.
Tickets are available in advance at nbptholidayhousetour.com; at Chococoa in The Tannery; and at the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry office on the waterfront.
Tickets good for one family per car are $30 in advance or $35 on the day of the event.
