When The Daily News put out the word that we’d like to highlight the area’s holiday pets, the response was nothing short of amazing. Greater Newburyport residents have some amazing pets for sure. Here’s the final batch of photos we’re running. Thank you for all your submissions and Happy Holidays!
centerpiece
Holiday pets: The sequel to the sequel
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Daily News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Salisbury woman charged with murdering boyfriend
- Storm batters Greater Newburyport
- New Port restaurant promises comfort food, living wage
- Groveland contractor charged with swindling customers
- Two men found guilty of attacking Salisbury bouncer
- Vacant Plum Island home damaged by storm
- Plum Island resident makes model of dredger
- Port woman's motor vehicle homicide case hits roadblock
- Newburyport, Pentucket banks merge holding companies
- Former Salisbury Housing Authority member returns to court
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.