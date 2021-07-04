MERRIMAC — Local police, the Essex State Police Detective Unit and the Essex District Attorney's Office are investigating a reported home invasion and assault of a woman Saturday night.
Merrimac police responded to Hillside Avenue about 11:10 p.m. after a woman reported she was awakened by a man in her bedroom.
The man, armed with a knife, threatened and repeatedly assaulted her.
The woman fled to a nearby home and called police. She was taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment.
The man, described as white and in his 40s, is still at large.
"This is an active investigation, which means there are more questions than answers right now," Merrimac police Chief Eric Shears said in a statement.
"I can assure the community that we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to do everything we can to locate this suspect as quickly as possible," he added.
The chief urged residents to remain vigilant and to report anything unusual to police.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Merrimac Police Department at 978-346-8321.
