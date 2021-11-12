SALISBURY — A crowd of more than 50 U.S. military veterans, police and fire personnel, public officials, residents and local children gathered before the Town Common’s Veterans Memorial to honor all those who served during a special Veterans Day celebration Thursday afternoon.
Retired U.S. Navy Chief David Colburn told the crowd about his nearly three decades of serving his country in Vietnam, Kosovo “and various other places,” in the 1960s through the 1990s.
“A lot of times, when I was in uniform at the airport, coming back from some place, I used to get tomatoes and eggs or something like that thrown at me and I’d get called a ‘baby killer,’” Colburn said. “Today, I don’t see that anymore. I see Americans really appreciate their veterans and what they have done.”
Colburn said he appreciated the people who gathered Thursday to recognize him and fellow veterans.
“I want to thank you for thanking me for my service,” Colburn said. “I was upset a couple of times about it, scared a couple of times about it, but I always remembered that it was the citizens of the United States that I was helping.”
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, who was a Marine Corps captain in the Iraq War, spoke of his recent visit to Afghanistan to observe the U.S. withdrawal from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
“The Marines had to be out there among the sea of humanity, trying to find our allies and had to literally grab them by the hand, and put their kids on their backs, to carry them to freedom,” Moulton said. “I have never been more proud to be an American than I was that day.”
Moulton said he watched the Marines live up to the highest American ideals that day.
“It was no surprise when 13 of those brave, young Americans gave their lives,” Moulton said. “They all knew that could happen at any minute. But, perhaps what was even more remarkable is that, as soon as that bombing was over and those of us who watched the evacuation from afar thought it was ended, another platoon of Marines volunteered to go right back out there. Right back out to save a few more lives.”
Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington spoke of his hope that the spirit of service traditionally honored on Memorial Day and Veterans Day is taken to heart more often.
“Why is it that we only think about veterans on those two days of the year?” Harrington said. “Why have we not ingrained in more of our children the notion that, in order for all of us to live in this great country and to enjoy the freedoms that we have, that we need an active military duty at all times?”
Harrington added that the next generation needs to be taught about the sacrifices made by preceding generations or risk losing all they fought for.
“We will not only dishonor those who have served but we will be ill-prepared to face any existential threats to our own way of life that may arise in the future,” he said.
State Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, was present to represent the state Legislature along with state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, who called all of the children present up to the microphone to say a loud “thank you” to the veterans.
Selectman Wilma McDonald spoke with honor of her personal hero, her father, William Francis Mahoney, who proudly served his country in World War II. Veterans Services Officer Kevin Hunt closed the ceremony in his traditional Veterans Day manner.
“The one thing I would like you all to remember is, no veteran has ever started a war,” Hunt said. “But every war has been ended by veterans.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
