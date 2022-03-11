BOSTON — Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created an epic refugee crisis, with millions displaced amid the fighting. Now Massachusetts lawmakers are working to make sure the state is ready to accept displaced Ukrainians if they begin to arrive.
On Wednesday, the House of Representatives approved a plan that would provide $10 million for resettling refugees, with a focus on Ukrainians if the federal government gives approval for them to seek refuge in the United States.
The resettlement money was tucked into a supplemental budget that calls for spending $1.6 billion to expand COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, fund transportation projects, and pump more money into the state's rental assistance program. The measure passed the House on a 156-0 vote.
The funding would be provided to resettlement agencies in the state "for services for refugees and immigrants including, but not limited to, Ukrainian refugees and immigrants, to obtain a secure immigration status."
Lawmakers said the carve out of the massive spending bill is a small gesture to help Ukrainians who come to the state seeking shelter from the conflict.
"I think we all need to do our part to help ease the suffering of the Ukrainian people," said Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, who supported the measure. "This shows Massachusetts is willing to help."
More than 2 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid Russia's onslaught, according to the United Nation's refugee agency, which says that figure is likely to grow.
Many have fled to neighboring Poland and Hungary where relief groups are scrambling to provide food and shelter for those who've fled the fighting with what they can carry.
The Biden administration has granted temporary protected status to an estimated 30,000 Ukrainians who are temporarily living or studying in the U.S. to stay and work legally for another 18 months. Federal immigration officials have also halted ongoing deportation proceedings involving any Ukrainian nationals.
"Russia's premeditated and unprovoked attack on Ukraine has resulted in an ongoing war, senseless violence, and Ukrainians forced to seek refuge in other countries," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. "In these extraordinary times, we will continue to offer our support and protection to Ukrainian nationals in the United States."
The State Department has yet to issue any guidance for Ukrainians seeking to come to the U.S. to escape the war, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken told new outlets over the weekend the government is willing to accept refugees.
Refugee advocates are urging President Joe Biden to facilitate the resettlement of Ukrainians in the country.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
