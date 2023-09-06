NEWBURYPORT — West Newbury, Groveland and Newburyport will hold their annual Household Hazardous Waste Day collection on Saturday from 8 to 11:55 a.m. at the city's Department of Public Services, 16A Perry Way.
Residents and community members can safely dispose of hazardous materials without harming the environment.
Tradebe Environmental Services will accept the materials. Acceptable materials include oil-based paints, varnishes, pesticides, pool chemicals, gasoline, and other household hazardous materials or chemicals.
Materials that will not be accepted are commercial or industrial waste, latex paint, ammunition, asbestos, radioactive material, fire extinguishers, and medical or biological waste.
People are asked to follow safe handling procedures when bringing hazardous materials to the DPS. Safe handling procedures include leaving materials in their original labeled containers, making sure lids and caps are tightened and properly fastened, placing containers in a sturdy upright box when transporting them to the site, and never mixing chemicals.
The cost for disposal is $30 for three gallons or pounds, $45 for up to 10 gallons or pounds, and $60 for up to 25 gallons or pounds of materials. Cash and checks are accepted but credit cards. Checks should be made out to the City of Newburyport.
Shred Source, a Newburyport-based company, will provide a paper-shredding truck for on-site document shredding. The first file-size box is free, and each additional box is $5.
Proof of residency is required upon arrival. For more information, contact the city's sustainability office at 978-499-0413.
For Newburyport residents only, the city Recycling Center at 23 Colby Farm Lane will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon for those looking to dispose of electronics, appliances, Styrofoam, and mattresses or box springs.
This will replace the first Saturday of the month drop-off day for September.
