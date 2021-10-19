NEWBURYPORT — Haley’s Ice Cream, a local institution for almost 20 years, could be demolished to make way for a 94-unit, four-story housing complex proposed by property owner Louis Minicucci Jr. of MINCO Development Corp.
The proposal, which includes 24 affordable housing units, calls for 11 three-bedroom, 29 two-bedroom, 29 one-bedroom and 25 studio apartments in a 100,000-square-foot building along Route 1 parallel to the Clipper City Rail Trail.
The Planning Board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the proposal Nov. 3.
Andrew Port, the city’s director of planning, said the proposal is comparable to the adjacent Minicucci-owned Newburyport Crossing apartment complex and as far as affordable housing projects go, is “generally speaking, pretty ordinary.”
“The key thing is the design of the building,” Port said.
Newburyport Crossing consists of two buildings, 1 Boston Way and 3 Boston Way. There are 76 units at 1 Boston Way while 3 Boston Way has 84.
Like 1 and 3 Boston Way, the new project would fall under the umbrella of the city’s 40R Smart Growth District, which aims to put affordable housing and high-density apartments next to the commuter rail line to Boston.
For the time being, the new building would be called 166-168 Route 1. The developer hopes to eventually change it to a Parker Street address.
In February 2019, Minicucci purchased the Haley’s Ice Cream property and business from the family of the late Michael Roy for $525,000. A few months later, former Riverside Cafe owner Ken Santiano reopened the eatery and expanded its menu. At the same time, Minicucci said he had no plans to tear down Haley’s but conceded the plans could change.
Roy opened Haley’s Ice Cream in the early 2000s after selling Michael’s Harborside, a waterfront restaurant that still bears his name. Roy purchased the land where Haley’s Ice Cream stands in 2003 for $250,000.
Minicucci’s purchase of Haley’s Ice Cream essentially gave him enough land to expand his vision for Newburyport Crossing. In 2005, he bought 166 Route 1 next door for $1 million. An industrially zoned white structure on the property was built in 1957.
A closer look at the proposal shows the 94 apartments would be spread over two main sections: 40 units would be in a three-story, northern section about 36 feet high, and 54 units would be in a four-story, 45-foot-tall southern section.
The sections would be connected by a glass atrium and feature 131 parking spaces. Seventy-eight spaces would be included in a one-level parking deck under the building and 53 spaces would be in an exposed lot. The complex would include a gym, community room, rooftop deck and a water feature, according to the proposal.
“We envision that these three buildings will function as a united community, sharing certain amenities,” the proposal reads.
The new building would be next to the Clipper City Rail Trail. As part of the proposal, invasive plant species on the Newburyport Crossing side would be removed and replaced with trees and shrubs. The project also calls for boosting plantings on the rail trail side.
“The new landscape plantings will provide greater ecological value and aesthetic benefits, and the ongoing maintenance by the property owner will discourage re-infestation with invasive plants,” the proposal reads.
Local resident Jim McCarthy, who has cleaned up areas around Newburyport Crossing for a long time, said he favors the proposal.
“I think we need that kind of housing so I think it’s very good for the city,” McCarthy said of affordable housing.
McCarthy added that the most successful cities have been able to create communities or villages within their borders and that Newburyport Crossing is one of those villages. He acknowledged that the project would not win universal approval because change is not always easy for everyone to accept.
Haley’s Ice Cream was closed for the day Monday when a Daily News reporter visited to seek comment from Santiano.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
