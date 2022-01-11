WEST NEWBURY — A treasured map of Essex County drawn by a renowned cartographer will soon hang in a hallway at the Town Offices, thanks to the generosity of a local woman.
Kelly Scott donated the topographical map of Essex County circa 1800s, which she described as “a prized possession of Robert Lovejoy” that she bought at an auction after the longtime Ash Street resident died in October 2019 – just three days shy of his 89th birthday.
Scott approached the Select Board with the hope the map may hang in a place where residents could see and use it as a primary source of historical information.
“I’d love to be able to have a plaque that says, ‘Donated to the Town of West Newbury, in loving memory of Robert Lovejoy,’” Scott told the board at its meeting. She offered to fund the creation and installation of the sign.
Kelly also picked up the tab to have a company partially restore the map. A proposal for the work estimated the job would cost $2,000 to $2,500.
The price for a “deep restoration” would be about $7,500 to $9,000, noted Elisa Grammer of the Historical Commission. She praised the map’s “incredible detail,” adding that the commission used it as a resource over the years when researching town history.
The board unanimously accepted “Kelly Scott’s generous donation” with gratitude and agreed to display it on a wall just outside the first-floor hearing room of the 1910 Town Office Building on Main Street.
The artifact was drawn by mapmaker H.F. Walling in 1856. Walling began conducting surveys of Massachusetts in the early 1850s, according to information provided by Scott.
He prepared numerous town plans on contract for municipal officials, and after providing a certain number of maps, he was free to sell additional copies on his own. Between 1850 and 1857, he and his associates prepared as many as 50 town plans.
In 1853, he published seven maps for towns in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth and Worcester counties, including a plan for Concord that marks the home of Ralph Waldo Emerson relying on surveys by Henry David Thoreau — who like Emerson was also a transcendental essayist, poet and philosopher along with being a civil engineer.
In 1852, Walling was appointed superintendent of the state map of Massachusetts. In 1855, the governor tasked him with revising Simeon Borden’s state map of Massachusetts, originally published in 1842. By 1860, Walling had surveyed and published maps of all 14 Massachusetts counties and began working in other New England states.
Scott said Lovejoy was proud of the map’s historical significance and unique information, and he frequently used it to teach and explain town history. In fact, he used it so much that the area around the section on West Newbury is more worn than other spots on the map.
Considered a “pillar of the community,” Lovejoy was a great friend of wildlife, Scott recalled. After a long career in public health and hospital administration, he opened Evergreen Farm after retiring – a “choose and cut” Christmas tree farm on 50 acres with a farmhouse dating to 1720.
Lovejoy, a self-appointed steward of the local ecosystem, was known for his passion for protecting animals — particularly those at risk from traffic and predators near his home on Ash Street. Canada geese, mallard ducks, beavers and endangered Blanding’s turtles are among some of the wildlife casualties on the strip of roadway running through Ash Swamp.
He was also a strong supporter of NEER-North, an equine rescue nonprofit on Ash Street from which he adopted many animals, including mini horses, donkeys and a very difficult-to-place once been owned by Lydia Grew, a longtime sheep farmer on River Road who died in 2009.
Grammer is storing the map at her house, but Town Manager Angus Jennings anticipates the Public Works Department will be able to pick it up and install the map in its new home within the next few weeks.
Because the map is on delicate paper, the restoration team at Oliver Brothers LLC advised against placing it under glass so the Select Board asks that anyone coming to see the map refrains from touching it.
