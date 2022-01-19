The Town of Salisbury is setting up a special fund to assist the victims of the Central Avenue fire.
Checks can be written to “Town of Salisbury” and then write “2022 Beach Fire Fund” in the memo line, according to Selectman Freeman Condon. They can be sent directly to Town Hall at 5 Beach Road, Salisbury MA 01952.
“I have been incredibly impressed by the outpouring of support by everybody in town,” Condon said. “I’m also particularly thrilled by the performance of the Fire Department and Police Department. This was a tragedy and we are very, very lucky that we have them to support us.”
