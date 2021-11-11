NEWBURYPORT — Indivisible-RISE Newburyport announces the topic of its November monthly meeting is “Voting Rights: Where Are We? What’s Next? How Can We Help?”
The meeting will be Tuesday at 7 p.m. via Zoom and is open to the public.
As the 2022 midterm elections approach, many states are enacting laws that restrict voting rights by limiting mail-in voting, requiring photo ID, and reducing voting hours, according to a press release from the group.
The proposed Freedom to Vote Act would codify voter protections for all states, but the Senate filibuster remains a huge roadblock to passage of the bill, the group said.
On Tuesday Common Cause speakers Steve Spaulding and Herb Meisner will discuss the status of voting laws, what to expect next, and how people can help to protect voting and, ultimately, democracy.
Steve Spaulding is senior counsel for public policy and government affairs at Common Cause. He is an expert on elections law who served as senior adviser to Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, chair of the committee overseeing federal elections.
He also was special counsel to former Federal Election Commission Chair and Commissioner Ann Ravel. He played a key role in getting the For The People Act and other pro-democracy election reforms passed in the House.
Meisner is Common Cause’s national campaigner. He recruits, organizes and trains a national network of grassroots volunteers and community leaders to help Common Cause accomplish its goals of holding power accountable and building a democracy that works for everyone, the release said.
Meisner has a research background in criminal justice and LGBTQ and survivor advocacy. He has also organized with NextGen America to mobilize young people to vote.
For the Zoom link, email indivisible.rise.newburyport@gmail.com.
Common Cause is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization dedicated to upholding the core values of American democracy. The organization works to create open, honest, accountable government that serves the public interest; promote equal rights, opportunity, and representation for all; and empower all people to make their voices heard in the political process. For more information, visit https://www.commoncause.org/.
Indivisible-RISE Newburyport carries out political action through several working groups created and run by its members. The goal is to help people fulfill their desire to be politically active, even with limited time to commit.
Volunteer activities include voter outreach, tracking legislation and election-related initiatives. For the sign-up links, visit Indivisible-RISE Newburyport — Get Involved or email indivisible.rise.newburyport@gmail.com.
