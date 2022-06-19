NEWBURYPORT — Indivisible-RISE Newburyport will screen the new film "Suppressed and Sabatoged: The Fight to Vote" at its meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The meeting will take place via Zoom and is open to the public.
The 44-minute documentary focuses on voter laws passed in 19 states in 2021.
The film features perspectives from voters in Arizona, Florida, Texas and Georgia who have been affected by voter suppression tactics, including polling place closures, voter purges and missing absentee ballots, according to a release from I-RISE.
These voter suppression laws are restrictive and disproportionately affect students, senior citizens, Blacks, Indigenous people, Latinos and other people of color, according to I-RISE.
The screening will be followed by a discussion of opportunities to help protect voting rights. To join the meeting, email indivisible.rise.newburyport@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
For more than five years, I-RISE said it has been dedicated to working for equality and democracy through political action and education.
The group's goals include securing free and fair elections, and supporting legislation promoting justice and fairness, the release said.
