NEWBURYPORT — Indivisible-RISE Newburyport announces that the group’s meeting this month will include remarks by several of its members describing what motivates their activist work and how they turn their passion about key issues into action.
The meeting will be Tuesday, April 19, at 7 p.m. via Zoom and is open to the public.
For more than five years, the I-RISE community has been dedicated to working for equality and democracy through political action and education. Its goals are: securing free and fair elections; supporting legislation promoting justice and fairness; expanding the House and Senate Democratic majorities; and flipping more state governments from red to blue, or conservative to liberal, respectively.
With 800 newsletter subscribers and 1,500 members of its Facebook group, I-RISE works with many engaged, active individuals. The following speakers will share their stories and help inspire others to join their citizen activism:
Elizabeth DeGrenier, phone banking
Paula Estey, PEG Center for Art and Activism
Monique Greilich, Salisbury Democratic Town Committee
Ann Haaser, Moms Demand Action
Rebecca O’Brien, Moms Demand Action and Common Cause
Ted Ruetenik, Stop Gun Madness
Ted Russell, Defenders of Democracy Against Disinformation
Karen Trowbridge, Newburyport Democratic City Committee and Mass Women’s Political Caucus
To hear these stories, email indivisible.rise.newburyport@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
