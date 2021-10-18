NEWBURYPORT — Indivisible-RISE Newburyport will address “Getting Down to Business for the 2022 Midterms” at the group’s monthly meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Reid McCallum of the Progressive Turnout Project will discuss tactics to reach voters as the country approaches the midterm elections, from sending postcards to phone banking to canvassing.
Lisa DeMio of the RockHills Coalition will speak about the group’s strategies to get out the vote in New Hampshire, where U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is up for reelection, as well as House members Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster.
McCallum is the co-founder of Postcards to Swing States, whose volunteers sent 21 million postcards to voters in 2020. Postcards to Swing States became part of the Progressive Turnout Project this year, and Reid directs the program full time. The Progressive Turnout Project’s mission is to get Democrats to vote.
DeMio is chair of the Democratic Committee for Hampstead, New Hampshire, a member of the Rockingham County Democratic Committee, and vice chair and founding member of the RockHills Coalition.
RockHills is a group of New Hampshire Democrats in Salem, Hampstead, Atkinson, Plaistow, Windham, Pelham, Hudson and Kingston who are united in supporting other Democrats in elections.
The meeting is open to the public. For the Zoom link, email indivisible.rise.newburyport@gmail.com.
For the sign-up links, visit Indivisible-RISE Newburyport — Get Involved or email indivisible.rise.newburyport@gmail.com.
