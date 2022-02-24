AMESBURY — The Lake Attitash Association is running a 50:50 Ice Out raffle this winter.
Half of the proceeds will go to the winner and half will go to the Lake Attitash Association. Tickets are $10 each; registration information is below.
The LAA Ice Out committee will decide on contest winner(s). LAA board members will view the lake from four points: the Birches Dam; the boat tamp; AALLSIA Beach; and Alnette Road in Merrimac (overlooks Back River).
The first date on which there is no visible ice anywhere on the lake surface, at 2 p.m., will be declared ice out day.
If there is more than one winning entry, a single winner will be selected by a random drawing conducted by the committee. If no one selects the winning date, the winner will be the ticket that selected the closest date to ice out day.
The winner will be notified by the email provided. No entries will be accepted after Feb. 28 or if the ice melts before that, whichever happens first.
Register, at https://lakeattitash.org/ice-out-raffle/.
