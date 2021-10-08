NEWBURYPORT – The Institution for Savings, through its charitable foundation, awarded and pledged $594,327 in charitable grants to nearly 100 local nonprofits in the third quarter of 2021, according to the bank’s president and CEO, Michael J. Jones.
The largest grant was $25,990 to Salisbury Elementary School for enrichment programs and activities for the 2021-22 school year. The First Parish Newbury Food Pantry was awarded $25,000 toward a new food pantry building and The Pettengill House in Salisbury was granted $25,000 to support its expanding operations and address technology needs.
Pathways for Children in Gloucester was granted $20,000 to sponsor its annual gala and Age Care Program’s Positive Youth Development framework. Wellspring House of Gloucester was awarded $12,500 to support its basic needs program for clients seeking employment and housing.
The YWCA of Newburyport received $10,000 to support furnishings and other needs for 10 people entering the Hillside project, an affordable housing development in Newburyport. The Open Door will receive $10,000 toward its holiday gift basket program.
In addition to its regular grants, the foundation awarded $71,000 to 22 local food pantries and meal programs as it does each fall.
They include: Community Action Inc., Amesbury; Our Neighbors’ Table, Amesbury; Beverly Bootstraps; First Church Congregational of Boxford; Grace Center Inc./Unitarian Universalist Church, Gloucester; St. Vincent De Paul Society in Gloucester and Newburyport; The Legion Gloucester Post 3; Ipswich Dinner Bell; Middleton Food Pantry; First Parish Church of Newbury; Among Friends at St. Paul’s Church, Newburyport; Central Congregational Church, Newburyport; Community Services of Newburyport; The Salvation Army, Newburyport; St. Basil’s Kitchen, Newburyport; Rowley Food Pantry; Salem Food Pantry; Lifebridge, Salem; The Pettengill House, Salisbury; Acord Food Pantry, South Hamilton; Topsfield Food Pantry; and Senior Care, Gloucester.
“These organizations are doing incredible work by providing much-needed services to so many in need, from food to housing to educational services and much more,” Jones said in a press release. “As nonprofits continue to recover from the challenges of the pandemic, financial support is needed more than ever and we are happy that we can help.”
Other organizations receiving financial support in the third quarter include: Addison Gilbert Hospital; Agawam Youth Hockey; ALS Association, Mass. Chapter; American Legion Post 3; Amesbury All-Sports Booster Club; Amesbury Carriage Museum Inc.; Ascension Memorial Church; Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem; Cape Ann Art Haven; Cape Ann Community Band; Community Giving Tree; Danvers YMCA; Essex County Greenbelt Association; Essex County Habitat for Humanity; First Lego League Newburyport Team; First R Foundation; Friends of Newburyport Youth Services; General Charitable Society of Newburyport; Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute; Groveland Fire Fighters Association; Hamilton Wenham Youth/Travel Basketball League; Horizon Club Inc. of Newburyport; Immaculate Conception School; Ipswich Cultural Council; Ipswich High School Football Boosters; James L. Melvin Post 379 American Legion; and Kestrel Education Adventures.
Also: Lazarus House Ministries Inc.; Lifebridge North Shore; Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress; Myopia Hunt Club; Newburyport Lions Club; North Shore Community Action programs; Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras Inc.; Ovarian Cancer Awareness; Pine Grove School music department; Rockport Association Art and Museum; Rockport Elementary School; Rockport Garden Club Inc.; Rockport Music Inc.; Rockport Youth Soccer; Root NS Inc.; Ruth’s House; Salisbury Elementary School PTA; Sean Perkins Foundation; 2021 Beverly holiday parade; The Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport; The Gloucester Adventure Inc.; The Impossible Dream; Three Sisters Garden Project Inc.; Tough Warrior Princesses; Town of Salisbury; Travis Roy Foundation; Triton Regional High School Robotics/STEM Team After School Program; Washington Square Residence/Lynn Home for Young Women, Inc.; West Newbury PTO; and YMCA of the North Shore.
On the web: institutionforsavings/charitable-giving.
