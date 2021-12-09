NEWBURYPORT — The Institution for Savings has been named one of the “Top Places to Work” in Massachusetts in the 14th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe, according to a press release.
This is the 14th straight year the bank has been ranked on this list. The bank ranked 18th in the “medium” category of companies with 100 to 249 workers.
The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement, according to the release.
“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of Massachusetts top places to work for the 14th straight year,” said Institution for Savings CEO and President Michael J. Jones.
“To receive this recognition in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, when workplaces were literally turned upside down, is incredibly gratifying,” he added. “And as always, what makes this honor so rewarding is that it is based on the confidential feedback from our very own employees.”
Jones said making the list each year often gives the bank an advantage in hiring and retaining employees.
“We have had new hires in the past tell us that being recognized as a top place to work made a difference to them when job searching,” he said. “Particularly now, with so many businesses trying to fill open positions, employees can be more selective about the type of company they choose to work for.”
The “Top Places to Work” 2021 issue is online at Globe.com/TopPlaces and was published in Globe Magazine on Sunday.
