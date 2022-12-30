NEWBURYPORT — Guests on the “Local Pulse” live internet radio program this Saturday include Camille Garro, playwright and lyricist of the upcoming Firehouse Center for the Arts production of “Il Bastardo da Vinci.”
Helen Ober, a young actor from the show, will join Garro along with Mike Coppinger, another cast member.
Host Joe DiBiase will also chat with Rick Appleton of Burwell Beans, a coffee roastery in Rowley.
Broadcast from The Daily News of Newburyport’s office on Liberty Street, Show #429 will go live at www.newburyportnews.com/localpulse/ at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
This, and all previous episodes, are available on the website and wherever you listen to podcasts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.